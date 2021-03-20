Kashmir, Today's Paper
Editor Online
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:43 AM

Passing out parade for over 400 JAKLI recruits

Editor Online
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:43 AM
Representational Pic

More than 400 young recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Saturday graduated as soldiers of Indian Army at a passing out parade held here. 

“The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, showcased its latest batch of passing out young soldiers from the UT of J&K. A total of 409 young soldiers were attested today after completing one year of strenuous training, at a glittering parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAK LI Regimental centre,” a defence spokesman said here.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Follow COVID protocols to prevent lockdown type situation: KTA to traders

Chinar Corps celebrates 80th Raising Day at Badami Bagh

3-day skill workshop concludes at Pulwama

He said the attestation parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Lieutenant General M K Das, Commandant, Officer Training Academy, Chennai and Colonel of the JAKLI Regiment.

The Colonel of the Regiment congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless services towards the nation. 

He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Follow COVID protocols to prevent lockdown type situation: KTA to traders

Chinar Corps celebrates 80th Raising Day at Badami Bagh

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 122.2 million

3-day skill workshop concludes at Pulwama

The young soldiers who excelled in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the Reviewing Officer. 

Recruit Fazil Fayaz Reshi was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Over all Best Recruit’ and Recruit Ummer Manzoor Ganie was awarded the Chewang Rinchen medal for being ‘Best in Firing’.

Related News