Passport application of Mehbooba's mother rejected

The passport application of Gulshan Nazir, wife of former union home minister and two-time Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, has been rejected following an adverse Police report.

Her daughter Mehbooba Mufti’s application for a passport was also rejected and the PDP president had approached the High Court for the document but her petition was dismissed on Monday.

The mother and daughter, who had applied for fresh passports in December last year, wanted to perform ‘Umrah’, a pilgrimage to Makkah.

According to a letter sent to Nazir, the Regional Passport Office informed her that the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s CID department had not cleared her passport application under section 6 (2) (c) of the Passports Act.

“Your application for issuance of passport is refused,” said the letter issued by the passport officer to Nazir. “CID (Criminal Investigation Department) claims that my mother who is well into her seventies is a ‘threat to national security’ and therefore doesn’t deserve a passport. GoI (Government of India) is employing absurd methods to harass and punish me for not toeing their line,” Mehbooba tweeted.