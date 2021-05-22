Pattan murder case: Two cops suspended, inquiry ordered against SHO after interrogation video goes viral on social media

Police on Saturday suspended two officials and initiated an inquiry against the SHO of a police station in north Kashmir’s Baramulla for “unprofessional” interrogation into the murder of a man by his wife and her paramour.

The purported interrogation into the murder of a man from Pattan area of the district in March, a video of which is doing rounds on social media is “unbecoming of a disciplined police”, news agency GNS quoted a police statement as saying.

Police from Police Station Pattan had arrested wife of the man and her alleged paramour in connection with the murder.

The police statement said the “act of the video is highly unprofessional and unbecoming of a disciplined police.”

Two officials have been suspended for the same and an enquiry has been initiated against the SHO concerned, said the statement.