Pay fee or face denial of online classes: NIFT to students

The students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar complained that they were threatened by the authorities to deny their access to online classes for not clearing their dues.

A group of students from the fashion designing department of NIFT said they were asked to pay the tuition fee along with the late fee charges in order to continue their access to the online classes delivered by the faculty of the institute.

“We are facing problems in this pandemic. Our college has asked us to pay tuition fees along with late fee amid this ongoing pandemic situation. The college is pressurising us to pay the fee when the whole country is going through the crisis,” the student said.

The students said they approached the office of the director NIFT with their plea but to no avail.

“Nobody at the institute is ready to listen to our grievance. We are not in a position to pay the fee amid the ongoing pandemic. The college should provide us some relaxation and allow us to continue our online classes,” the student said.

They said the management of the institute threatened the students to deny their access to the online classes if they fail to pay the semester fee within the stipulated time period.

“We are going through a mental stress. The students are not able to pay the fees due to the financial crisis we are going through these days. We urge the NIFT authorities to extend the deadline by some time,” the student said.

The Director NIFT Srinagar, Prof Javaid Ahmad Wani when contacted said the last date for depositing fee in all NIFT campuses was February 2021.

“Considering COVID-19 scenario, it was extended thrice till April 19. Besides this, the NIFT Srinagar has supported poor students financially by way of giving scholarships worth Rs 14.62 lakh in this year,” he said.

He said the students have to clear the pending dues for the smooth functioning of the institute.

“We don’t receive any government grant for our operational expenses including salary of staff. All our revenue expenses are to be met from student fee and other income,” he said.