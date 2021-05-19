PC asks Government to address 'mismanagement' at GMC Anantnag

Peoples Conference (PC) leader Mansoor Hussain Sohrawardhy Wednesday expressed dismay over the “dismal functioning” of the GMC Anantnag where the attendants are “crying foul” over the “lack” of basic health infrastructure amid the prevalent crisis.

In a statement issued here, he said that it was unfortunate that disturbing videos of the attendants in the hospital had gone viral wherein the “pathetic state” of the functioning of GMC Anantnag was getting highlighted.

“Recently, a video of a young boy narrating the saga of how his family members died of COVID-19 in the hospital while the hospital staff didn’t bother providing the ailing patients any sort of medical treatment went viral. Such a situation is exposing the patients to severe risks and putting attendants in crisis,” Sohrawardhy said.

He said that there was a dearth of ventilators, oxygen supplies and non- utilisation of resources.

“The patients are crying for help. The critically-ill COVID-infected persons who need ventilator support aren’t provided the same. There is also acute dearth of even basic medicines in the hospital. Keeping in view the large chunk of area the GMC Anantnag caters to, the government must take immediate measures to address the crisis in the hospital,” Mansoor said.