PC asks Govt to speed upCovid vaccination

Peoples Conference senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Friday asked the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to speed up Covid vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir on a war-footing basis.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said that the gradual decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases over the days should not be make the government feel that things were returning to normal, but this should be taken as an opportunity to speed up vaccination process across the length and breadth of Kashmir.

He said the government should use the resources to its maximum to ensure every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir was vaccinated free of cost and within a minimum time frame.

“The lives of our people are important than any other thing. The other investments in different sectors can wait but the vaccination cannot. The government should float tenders globally to purchase vaccination doses and complete the process in a minimum time frame,” he said.

Vakil also demanded that the government should do an exercise to find out the people below poverty line whose bread earners had lost their life to Covid and compensate each such family with a minimum of Rs 5 lakh.

He also asked the J&K government to build up infrastructure in peripheral hospitals and install oxygen plants in every hospital at the sub district level.

“It is the time to invest heavily in health infrastructure. We should have at least five ventilators in every sub-district hospital,” Vakil said.