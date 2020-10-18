PC condemns action on devotees at Pattan

J&K Peoples Conference has condemned police action on devotees who had gathered to observe the Majlis-E-Hussaini (AS) at Gund Khawaja Qasim, Pattan and demanded thorough investigation into the incident.

“We had sought prior written permission from the Baramulla district administration to observe Majlis-E-Hussaini (AS) and assured them of adhering to the SOP’s. The district commissioner had personally assured us that local SDM has been directed to facilitate us. However, after some miscreants tried to create trouble, the district police instead of arresting them beat up and lathi charged the devotees assembled to observe Majlis-E-Hussaini (AS). If the authorities did not want us to observe Majlis-E-Hussaini (a.s), they could have simply denied permission”, senior PC leader, Abid Hussain Ansari said.