PC demands compensation for north Kashmir farmers

Peoples Conference Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil Saturday expressed concern over the damage caused to apple blossom, walnuts, pears and other standing crops due to heavy hailstorm in several areas of north Kashmir on Friday.

In a statement issued here, Vakil demanded comprehensive compensation to the orchardists and farmers who suffered heavy losses due to heavy rains followed by a heavy hailstorm on Friday evening.

He said that whenever natural calamities cause damage to the fruit and other crops, the worse affected people had always been assured compensation and even surveys were being conducted.

“But no relief reaches to the affected people,” Vakil said urged the government to go for immediate assessment of damages to fruit and other crops and to disburse financial relief to the affected families without any delay as they had already suffered heavy loss in the past due to heavy hailstorm and especially during the times of COVID-19 lockdown.

“Waiving of the KCC loan and implementation of crop insurance scheme (CIS) is the need of the hour at this crucial juncture which can be helpful to a great extent in compensating fruit growers and farmers especially in reviving the fruit industry which is in shambles,” he said.