PC demands increased bed capacity for COVID-19 patients at Handwara hospital

Peoples Conference (PC) Tuesday expressed serious concern over the reports of dearth of COVID-19 facilities in District Hospital Handwara and urged the LG’s administration to address the crisis on priority and make all requisite arrangements available for the people there amid the prevailing pandemic.

In a statement issued here, a PC spokesman termed the reports about dedicating only six beds for COVID-19 patients at District Hospital Handwara extremely disturbing and troublesome for the people who throught such bizarre measures had been left at the mercy of the situation.

The spokesman said that the people hailing from Handwara already find it hard to reach the main city hospitals for treatment and depriving the existent health center in the district of basic COVID care infrastructure was unfortunate.

He appealed the LG’s administration to make adequate facilities available at District Hospital Handwara during the prevalent pandemic and not to leave the people there in the lurch at a time when the situation all across was extremely challenging.

“There should be an immediate increase in the number of COVID beds, adequate supply of oxygen and medicines. Such measures are needed for the hour to avoid the situation turning worrisome”, he said.