PC demands judicial enquiry into civilian killing at Sopore

Peoples Conference on Thursday demanded an impartial and time-bound judicial enquiry into the circumstances that led to the killing of a civilian from HMT, Srinagar during “encounter” in Sopore.

“The bereaved family has dismissed the police version of the events that led to the killing of Bashir Ahmed Khan. They have raised some important questions regarding the circumstances in which he was killed,” said PC spokesperson, Adnan Ashraf Mir, in a statement.

He said while the police and CRPF have already refuted the family’s claims as “baseless and reiterated their version of the story, it was hard to imagine that any investigation conducted by the police would be considered fair and just by the bereaved family and people of Kashmir,” Ashraf said.

He said in the interest of justice, the PC demands the judicial enquiry into the incident. “If the police have sufficient evidence to back their claims, as IGP Kashmir suggested, then they should have no reasons to object to an impartial probe demanded by the family members of the deceased,” Ashraf said.

He said the horrific image of the 3-year-old sitting on the dead body of his grandfather has sparked outraged and infuriated Kashmiris and all peace loving people across the world.

“To use pictures and videos of a traumatized and tragedy stricken three-year-old boy to further an ugly propaganda campaign is not only unethical but also against all established rules, norms and SOPs followed by police and security forces anywhere across the country.” he said.

Urging police to identify and punish the “officer who took the pictures” of the three-year-old boy while the encounter was still ongoing, he asserted that the lack of accountability in such cases will only aggravate the situation in the Valley and further erode public’s already fragile trust and confidence in police.

“The brazen violation of Juvenile Justice Act by publishing pictures of a minor victim of violence must not be allowed to go unpunished. It is shocking that the police have so far failed to identify the officer who took these photographs, which were also shared by many high ranking police officers and official twitter handle of J&K Police. The officer responsible for this violation must be identified and dealt with as per the law,” he said.