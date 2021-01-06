PC pays tributes

Peoples Conference (PC) paid glowing tributes to former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed on his fifth death anniversary on Wednesday.

A statement of PC issued here said that in a remembrance gathering to commemorate Sayeed’s death anniversary, PC leaders recalled him as a visionary and inspiring political figure from Jammu and Kashmir, who showed dedication and unwavering commitment towards the welfare of people of J&K.

“Mufti Sahab was a self-respecting, seasoned and thinking politician. Irrespective of the differing political spaces that we occupy, he rose above party politics and was extremely respectful in his dealings with us. His untimely death left a huge void in J&K politics,” the PC leaders said in the statement.

They said that Sayeed was passionate about politics as a tool of reform and relentlessly strived for the development of all the regions of J&K.

It said that the remembrance gathering was attended by PC Chairman Sajad Lone, Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, General Secretary Imran Ansari, Provincial President Muhammad Abbas Wani and senior leaders Abid Ansari, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Raja Aijaz Ali, Irfan Panditpuri and Adnan Ashraf Mir.