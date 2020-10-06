PC terms Aug 5 decisions 'unconscionable'

Peoples Conference (PC) on Tuesday termed the decisions taken by the government of India on August 5 last year as “unconscionable act of betrayal with people of J&K”.

The party convened first-ever meeting of its senior leaders after August 5 during which prevalent political situation was discussed.

“We reject the humiliation served by Delhi on August 5. Their move was spiteful and meant to humiliate us. They have treated Kashmiri’s very unfairly. It is our unanimous decision that the party will relentlessly struggle for people of J&K,” said the party spokesperson. He said all leaders expressed full confidence in the power of a collective mechanism to espouse the cause of people of J&K.

“They however felt that the collective mechanism should have an organizational form and structure. The leaders expressed full confidence in Chairman of the party to participate and put forward the viewpoint of the party,” he said.

The meeting also expressed concern over the intimidation of journalistic fraternity while pointing out that the journalists were caught in a “vicious cross fire.”

“The state leaves no stone unturned to intimidate and harass them. Latest press reports suggest that non-state actors have jumped into the fray and started intimidating and threatening language. The leaders condemned any form of coercion overt or covert against the journalistic fraternity which must be allowed to do their jobs without fear of reprisal,” said the spokesperson. The meeting was presided over by the party Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and attended by senior leaders including Abdul Gani Vakil, Imran Ansari, Abid Ansari, Bashir Dar, Muhammad Abbas, Raja Aijaz, Iran Panditpori, Irfan Ansari and Adnan Ashraf Mir.