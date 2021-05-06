PC urges Govt to ensure essential supplies, ration in Kashmir

Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul Gani Vakil Thursday extended greetings of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida and urged the LG-led administration to ensure arrangements including essential supplies and ration so that people would not suffer.

In a statement issued here, Vakil urged people to take care of the destitute, orphans, widows and other victims of fate in their respective localities and appealed people that special prayers should be held at home and Masjids to get rid of deadly COVID-19.

“It is a tough time for all of us, we should not lose hope and pray to Almighty Allah for his blessings,” he said.

Following corona curfew for the past week, Vakil said people of Kashmir could not venture out of their homes to buy essentials, other commodities.

“It is now the responsibility of the administration to make full-proof arrangements for the same,” Vakil said.

He said that in view of Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr, the administration should release salaries of daily wagers, casual need-based, contingent paid workers, Anganwadi workers and others in advance so that their families do not suffer and heave a sigh of relief.