Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 1:50 AM

PC urges Govt to revoke 'gag order' against Govt employees

File Photo of Khurshid Alam

Senior Peoples Conference (PC) leader Khurshid Alam Friday expressed serious concern over the recent government order about the creation of Special Task Force to terminate the government employees without any inquiry, terming such an order tramautatsing and humiliating for the government employees in Jammu and Kashmir at large.

In a statement issued here, Alam said that the government employment was the basic source of livelihood for majority of the people in J&K and issuance of such orders would only snatch away such basic facilities from the conflict-torn masses.

He said that rules and regulations were already in place in the Civil Service Rules of Jammu and Kashmir through which the erring officials could be brought to the book and in the past also, there had been numerous instances when action against the employees violating the CSR had been taken.

However, Alam said that the decision to create a task force and terminate a government employee without an inquiry looks frighteningly draconian and shocking.

He said that even the people who commit the heinous crimes were given an opportunity to defend themselves and present their case.

“But here, the scenario looks entirely different. The complainant, investigator as well as the executioner is the government. The accused has no say, no representation and no podium to defend him or herself. Such orders only belittle the institutions of justice and fair play. Such actions will also create new fault lines between the government and the people and turn the situation worrisome with each passing day,” Alam said.

He also condoled the demise of Mu’azzin of Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Muhammad Yasin Bangi.

