PC will emerge stronger: Safeena Baig

Baramulla District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Safeena Baig Sunday said Peoples Conference (PC) would emerge a stronger voice of the people of J&K.

Talking about her husband Muzaffar Baig’s joining PC, Safeena expressed gratitude to PC Chairman Sajad Lone and vowed that the party would soon emerge to become the strongest voice of the people of J&K.

“I am thankful to Sajad Lone for showing magnanimity and respect by visiting Baig Sahab along with other members of the party to welcome him into PC,” she said. “This party was founded by late Abdul Gani Lone along with Muzaffar Baig to provide a viable political alternative to the people of J&K. Even though Baig’s association with the party ended due to some reasons, we have an opportunity to once again turn the party into a strong alternative to fulfill the ideology on which this party was formed 33 years ago.”

Expressing confidence in the leadership capabilities of Sajad Lone, she said PC would make all efforts to help navigate the people of J&K through these turbulent times.