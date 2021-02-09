PC will make Kupwara a model district in development: Imran Ansari

Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Kupwara and promised to work earnestly and zealously to make Kupwara a model district in development.

“I thank the people of district Kupwara for reposing their faith and trust in the PC. The results have demonstrated widespread acceptance for PC leadership and its policies among the masses. I also express immense gratitude to the PC’s workers and supporters for their relentless and tireless efforts in ensuring the PC’s victory in the DDC polls, Ansari said in a statement issued here.

Promising holistic and inclusive development of the region, Imran said that PC would work together with everyone to make Kupwara a model district in development.

“The elections are over. PC has emerged as the strongest voice of the people at a time when J&K is passing through the most difficult times. I have no doubts that the elected DDC leadership of the party will serve the people of Kupwara district with utmost responsibility, work for their betterment to the best possible extent and focus on holistic and inclusive development of the district. We are committed to implement people-friendly programmes aimed at improving the conditions of the people, especially those living in remote and backward areas of Kupwara district. We will work together with those who formed a part of the quorum and also those who chose to stay out to make Kupwara a model district in development,” he said in the statement.