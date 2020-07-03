PCB seizes banned SUP

The J&K Pollution Control Board (PCB), Srinagar on Friday seized huge quantity of banned single use polythene (SUP) during a raid conducted in Babdam area here.

The PCB said that during the raid, around 39 cartons of SUP cups were seized and the offender was compound challaned and a penalty of Rs 50000 was imposed and recovered from him.

The raid was carried out by a joint team of PCB Srinagar headed by Divisional Officer Mohammad Yousuf and Forest Protection Force personals led by deputy inspector ZafarInayat.

The raid was conducted under the directions of Chairman J&K PCB Suresh Chugh and under the supervision of Member Secretary B.M Sharma and Regional Director Rafi Ahmad Bhat.