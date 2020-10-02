Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 2, 2020, 11:34 PM

PCCF Mohit Gera inaugurates Wildlife Week 2020

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and HoFF, Dr. Mohit Gera, today inaugurated Wildlife Week celebration at Wildlife Complex, Manda  Jammu.

Dr. Gera emphasized the importance of conserving  the diversity of forest types which host wild fauna. He called  for sustained and coordinated efforts between various government departments and stakeholders for raising awareness about the need and importance of protection and conservation of wildlife.  He also highlighted the significance of people’s participation in this noble cause.  He advocated use of low cost modern technologies in afforestation and enforcement besides following landscape approach to conservation.

He also administered pledge to the participants regarding maintenance of cleanliness on the eve of Gandhi Jyanti.

Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Suresh Kumar Gupta, highlighted the richness of biodiversity of Jammu and Kashmir in view of its unique geo climatic position. He emphasized the need for support and cooperation from all sections of the society towards protection ad conservation of wildlife. Dr. Gera also released a Pictorial Guide Book on herpeto fauna of Jammu region besides two video clips on wildlife rescue operations were also screened.

Dr. Gera awarded appreciation certificates to the wildlife staff who have done exemplary work in the field.

