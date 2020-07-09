Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 11:15 PM

PCCF visits Sindh Forest division Ganderbl

UPDATED: July 9, 2020, 11:15 PM

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr. Mohit Gera, today carried out an extensive tour of Sindh Forest Division, Ganderbal to inspect the Malhar Nursery established by Forest department.

The PCCF inspected the said nursery established by the forest department under CAMPA in which quality seedlings of conifer and broadleaved species like Deodar, Kail, Ulmus, Maple, Betula are raised.

Presently planting stocks of 4.85 lacs are available in nursery out of which 2 lacs is ready to be planted this year under Green J&K drive.

The PCCF stressed for quality raising of different high altitude species like Fir and Betula and laid emphasis on development of mother beds.

