PCPG meeting at Police Station Handwara

As part of public outreach programme, Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was held by Handwara Police at Police Station Handwara while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

In a statement police said that the meeting was chaired by SP Handwara Sandeep Gupta, besides, SDPO Handwara was also present in the meeting.. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens, Panchs & Sarpanchs, member of trade federation Handwara, Chairman Municipal Committee Handwara and Numberdars of the area.

During the meeting, the participants raised various grievances related to police and other civil departments. “The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned departments for their early redressal. They also sought their co-operation in harmonizing Police-Public relationship,” the statement reads

Speaking on the occasion, SP Handwara said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of people for better policing and would be conducted in the future as well. He also said that he and his subordinate officers are round the clock available for redressal of public grievances. It was his first meeting with the public of Handwara since he assumed the charge as District Police Chief.

The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinion freely.