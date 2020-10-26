Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 11:35 PM

PCPG meeting held at PS Pulwama

GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 11:35 PM
Trending News
Representational Pic

HC dismisses erstwhile RReTs petition on IMPACT training

Apni Party urges LG to address sufferings of artisans

Seerat conference organised in Zakura

Under the directions of SP Pulwama Ashish Mishra,  Dy SP Headquarters Pulwama Muhammad Shafi held a PCPG meeting within the premises of Police Station Pulwama.

The meeting was attended by the traders body and transporters body.  A mutual understanding was established during discourse of the meeting that all issues can be addressed with the cooperation of the public and the part of the police in resolving these issues has always been vivid which shall be augmented with the further cooperation from all sections of the society. The meeting concluded with vote of thanks by SHO Pulwama Inspector Masarat.

Related News