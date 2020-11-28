Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: November 28, 2020, 8:13 PM

PDD casual labourer among two die of electrocution in Bandipora

The deceased received an electric shock while conducting some repairs in his native village.
A casual labourer was among two persons who died of electrocution in two separate incidents in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

According to an official, one among the deceased was a casual employee with the Power Development Department (PDD).

He identified him as Assadullah Parray (35) son of Abdul Jabar Parray, a resident of Markundal in Hajin.

The deceased received an electric shock while conducting some repairs in his native village.

Another youth who died of electrocution was identified as Sheer Ahmad (22), son of Abdul Waheed a resident of Banihal Ramban.

He died in Trigam area of Shadipora in Sumbal.

