PDD condoles demise of employee who died in line of duty

Power Development Department (PDD) electric division first Wednesday condoled the demise of its employee who died in line of duty.

As per handout, Ghulam Nabi Dar of Karpora Cheshmashah died in line of duty.

“Dar was a dedicated, honest and disciplined employee. He was a noble soul, always helpful to others,” reads handout.

It added that a condolence meet was held at the electric division first under chairmanship of Executive Engineer Junaid Ahmad wherein participants prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

They have also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.