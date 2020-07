A 40-year-old employee of Power Development Department was electrocuted in Arampora village here on Monday.

The deceased, a foreman with the department, has been identified as Sonaullah Dar, son of Abdul Ahad of Seelo-Sopore.

Reports said Dar met the fatal incident while repairing a live electric wire at Yaseen Colony in Arampora.

A police official confirmed the incident and said they have registered a case and taken up further investigations.