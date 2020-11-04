Kashmir, Today's Paper
PDD employee injured by stray bullet

An employee of Power Development Department was injured after a stray bullet fired in army camp during a training session accidentally hit him accidentally in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

Police said he was repairing a power transmission line at Wanigam Pattan at the time of the incident.  The injured employee was dentified as Showkat Ahmad of Chekpora Budgam. He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Kreeri where he was treated for bullet wound in hand.

A top police official while confirming the incident said that the PDD employee was injured when a bullet him in his hand. He said the injured employee was provided treatment at the SDH Kreeri and has been discharged from the hospital.

“It was an accidental fire which hit him in hand,” he said.

Related News