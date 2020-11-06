PDD launches drive against power theft in Ganderbal

Power Development Department (PDD) has launched a major crackdown against the misuse of electricity in Ganderbal to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the winters.

The decision to crack a whip against power theft comes at a time when the demand for electricity has increased with the onset of winters.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that in a bid to stop overload of power feeders and bring down power curtailment to some extent, PDD has started a drive against the misuse of power throughout the Valley.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the teams conducted a series of raids in various localities and seized electric heaters and boilers which were putting extra load on power supply in the area, resulting in unscheduled power cuts.

Officials said that the PDD’s checking squads conducted raids in several areas of Kangan and Ganderbal during the past week and seized a number of power appliances including high-voltage heaters and boilers used illegally.

“Since then, the load was reduced to a large extent,” the official said and promised rigorous inspections would be carried continuously to provide relief to the genuine consumers.

AEE PDD Kangan, Farooq Ahmad said the inspection teams had been constituted to check the misuse of power.

Urging people to cooperate with the PDD in checking the misuse of power for improving the power scenario, he said the drive had been launched to seize power-draining appliances for reducing load that results in unscheduled power curtailment in the area.

“The drive will continue in the coming days in other areas too,” he said.

Executive Engineer PDD Ganderbal, Aftab Ahmad said PDD solicited the cooperation of the general public to provide reliable power supply.

“The consumers are requested to desist from indulging in power theft like hooking and meter tampering or use of load in excess to their registered load. Otherwise, the department will be forced to take action against the violators,” he said.