PDD lineman electrocuted to death in Machil

A Power Development Department employee was electrocuted to death after receiving an electric shock while repairing a faulty line in Machil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

An official said that the lineman died of electric shock on duty in Naad area of Machil.

“The deceased was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad RafiqWani, son of MuhammdSabir of Naad, Machil.

