PDF will participate in DDC elections: Hakeem Yaseen

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) on Saturday unanimously decided to participate in the District Development Council (DDC) elections scheduled to be held from November 28.

In a statement, PDF spokesperson said decision to this effect was taken unanimously at an emergency meeting of Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of PDF held here on Sunday. The meeting was presided by Chairman PDF, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen.

“While deciding to participate in the forthcoming DDC in Jammu and Kashmir, the PAC meeting observed that active participation in these elections was imperative at this crucial time to defeat divisive forces and to restore political and democratic process in J&K,” the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hakeem Yaseen said that “my party would never stay away from protecting the interests of Jammu and Kashmir.” “Participation in DDC and BDC elections was imperative to defeat nefarious designs of divisive and communal forces. It was paramount duty of each secular minded political and social organization of J&K to rise to the occasion and unitedly defeat anti people plans of all those parties that thrive on the politics of hatred and communalism,” he said.

Hakeem urged the government and state Election Commissioner to provide adequate and foolproof security cover to the candidates participating in the upcoming DDC and BDC elections at their respective residential places. “Many participating candidates have complained that they were being forced to stay in respective police stations and makeshift security barracks, which will make them more vulnerable and suspicious,” he added.