GK Web Desk
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: July 29, 2019, 7:52 PM

PDP activist shot at in Pulwama, hospitalized in critical condition

Shah suffered bullet wounds in his abdomen and was immediately taken to nearby hospital in critical condition.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist was critically injured after he was shot at by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

According to news agency GNS, Lateef Ahmad Shah was fired at in an orchard in his native Matrigam village.

A doctor at district hospital Pulwama told news agency GNS that they have received the injured man. After being treated, he was referred to Srinagar hospital in critical condition, he said.

