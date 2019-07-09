PDP alleges non-execution of developmental projects approved during its tenure

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura has expressed dismay over, what he said, the non- execution of scores of developmental projects approved during the PDP led government in the state.

“People are facing immense difficulties with no one there to listen to their plight,” Hanjura said while interacting with people during his visit to various areas of ChrariSharief constituency.

Hanjura also met various deputations who apprised him about various issues being faced by the people and also rued the snail’s pace of development taking place in the constituency at present.

Hanjura urged the Governor administration to expedite the work on the road project as “there is an unwanted halt being witnessed in its construction near Zalsidara to Haijan.”

“To benefit the local populace of the area, it is imperative upon the government to fast pace the work on priority,” he said, stressing upon the need that Haijan should be brought on tourist map as it is a beautiful meadow near Yousmarg and it merits government’s keen attention,” he added.

Meanwhile, a PDP spokesman in a statement said that a deputation of local youth highlighted the need of having a playground in the area as they face difficulties in organising any sports activities.

Hanjura assured them of taking their issues with the relevant agencies for their early resolution.