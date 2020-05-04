Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 12:44 AM

PDP appeals Centre to announce Ramadhan ceasefire

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 5, 2020, 12:44 AM
File Photo

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo on Monday appealed the Centre to announce ceasefire during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement, yatoo urged the Centre to announce the ceasefire so that people can hold prayers peacefully at their homes, throughout the holy month.

Trending News

LG Murmu reviews flood preparedness in Kashmir

Takes stock of COVID19 measures

Beating Of 2 Sisters | FIR registered, investigation taken up: Police tells court

1 killed in Zojila road accident

“The Centre should think on these lines so that common people get some relief as they are facing difficulties amid encounters, crackdowns and search operations,” Yatoo said.

He said on 16 May 2018, New Delhi had agreed to the then J&K Chief Minister Mebhooba Mufti’s proposal for a ceasefire during Ramadhan.

“I would appeal to the government of India just like 2018, the government should announce ceasefire and crackdowns and search operations should be stopped,” Yatoo said.

Latest News

LG Murmu reviews flood preparedness in Kashmir

Takes stock of COVID19 measures

Beating Of 2 Sisters | FIR registered, investigation taken up: Police tells court

1 killed in Zojila road accident

He said the government should consider feelings of people of Kashmir and make the ceasefire announcement.

Related News