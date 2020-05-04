PDP appeals Centre to announce Ramadhan ceasefire

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Nazir Ahmad Yatoo on Monday appealed the Centre to announce ceasefire during the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan.

In a statement, yatoo urged the Centre to announce the ceasefire so that people can hold prayers peacefully at their homes, throughout the holy month.

“The Centre should think on these lines so that common people get some relief as they are facing difficulties amid encounters, crackdowns and search operations,” Yatoo said.

He said on 16 May 2018, New Delhi had agreed to the then J&K Chief Minister Mebhooba Mufti’s proposal for a ceasefire during Ramadhan.

“I would appeal to the government of India just like 2018, the government should announce ceasefire and crackdowns and search operations should be stopped,” Yatoo said.

He said the government should consider feelings of people of Kashmir and make the ceasefire announcement.