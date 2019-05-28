PDP calls for joint political initiative to safeguard JK's interests

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said that a wider consensus needs to be built to defeat the “nefarious” designs aimed at dividing the state into fragments and disempowering the people.

The PDP, which held a meeting of party’s Political Affairs Committee under the chairmanship of party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, said that coordinated political initiative is needed to restore the political authority of people of the state.

“A coordinated political initiative is needed to restore the political authority of people of the state and protect the core interests of Jammu and Kashmir,” a party spokesman said, in a statement.

The party said that it is open to coordination and reach out to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir’s core interests and special position.

PDP also observed that the onslaught on the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was multi-dimensional and every attempt was being made to politically disempower the citizens of state.

“It was felt that while in some parts of state the voters are being unified for common cause there were parallel efforts being made in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to create vertical political split in order to chock and curb regional aspirations,” the PDP spokesman said.

The party also discussed the measures to be taken to strengthen the party at gross root level.