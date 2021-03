Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cancelled its two events in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of PDP issued here said that the party cancelled the youth convention on 4th April and district Srinagar convention on 10th April.

It said that the fresh dates would be announced once the spread of virus is controlled. The statement said that the PDP leaders have urged people to follow COVID-19 SoPs in letter and spirit.