PDP chief approaches HC for passport

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has approached the High Court seeking directions to the Union of India and J&K government for issuance of passport in her favour.

Mehbooba, who has petitioned through senior counsel Jahangir Iqbal Ganai, is also seeking direction for declaring the action of the government in not allowing her to travel abroad as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

She pleads that the action by the government was violating her fundamental right to travel abroad as guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution of India.

In her plea, the former chief minister submitted that her passport expired in May 2019 and she had applied for a fresh passport.

She alleged that the police verification had not been forwarded to the Regional Passport Officer Srinagar.

For issuance of the passport, the PDP chief is seeking directions to the Union of India through Secretary Ministry of External Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir through, Commissioner Secretary Home Department, Additional Director General of Police, CID, J&K, Regional Passport Officer Srinagar and senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar.