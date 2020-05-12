PDP concerned over rising prices of essential commodities

PDP youth secretary Arif Laigaroo has expressed concern over sky rocketing of prices of essential commodities,

In a statement, Laigaroo said chicken is being sold at Rs 160 a kg, mutton more than Rs 600 a kg respectively.

“Officials of Consumers Affairs and Public Distribution Department are nowhere in sight and people are facing lot of problems. Besides, chicken and meat, vegetables, fruit etc are being sold much above the government notified rates. Authorities have given a free hand to profiteers and shopkeepers indulging in overpricing,” he said.

“Authorities must ensure regular supply of eatables across the valley and prices are checked regularly,” Laigaroo added.