Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 1:06 AM

PDP concerned over rising prices of essential commodities

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 1:06 AM
File Photo

PDP youth secretary Arif Laigaroo has expressed concern over sky rocketing of prices of essential commodities,

In a statement, Laigaroo said chicken is being sold at Rs 160 a kg, mutton more than Rs 600 a kg respectively.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

“Officials of Consumers Affairs and Public Distribution Department are nowhere in sight and people are facing lot of problems. Besides, chicken and meat, vegetables, fruit etc are being sold much above the government notified rates. Authorities have given a free hand to profiteers and shopkeepers indulging in overpricing,” he said. 

“Authorities must ensure regular supply of eatables across the valley and prices are checked regularly,” Laigaroo added.

Related News