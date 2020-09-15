PDP condemns alleged thrashing of scribes in south Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday condemned thrashing of journalists in south Kashmir, terming the action as “reprehensible, unacceptable and deeply worrying.”

In a statement, PDP spokesman and party’s media advisor, Suhail Bukhari said that after “hounding, torturing and bundling common masses in jails”, the government was now out to “militate against the journalistic fraternity of Kashmir.”

He said such attempts were being made with a sole motive of muzzling voices of truth and intimidating democracy’s fourth pillar.

Bukhari said journalists in Kashmir were already battling severe odds in discharge of their professional duties. “Besides cracking whip against the pen-pushers through pathetic media policies, the government is thrashing them like criminals and nefarious miscreants,” he said.

Bukhari said democracy in Kashmir has been rendered as “nothing more than a mere facade.” “It is despotism perpetuated by the BJP which is ruling the roost. Threats and intimidation against the journalistic fraternity is unacceptable and will have inexplicable consequences,” he said.