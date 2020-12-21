PDP condemns arrest of Madni, Mansoor

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday condemned the arrest of its two senior leaders, SartajMadani and PeerzadaMansoor terming the detention of the duo “an extreme case of political vengeance and vendetta”.

In a statement issued here, PDP’s district president Srinagar and former MLC KhurshidAlam said that such actions of the government were ruthlessly bellying the claims of the government about strengthening democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement quoted Alam as saying that the arrest of Madani and Mansoor had once again proven beyond doubt that the rights of the people were being “trampled” here with “impunity” and those who dare to dissent are “hounded” and “horrified” by the government agencies in an “absolute sadistic and undemocratic manner”.

The PDP leader said in the statement that the arrest of the two senior party leaders was uncalled for, unjustified and unsubstantiated action of the government, removing the “façade of fair play” and upholding of democratic values in entirety.

The statement quoted Alam as saying that the “witch hunt” and “brow beating” would yield no results on the ground and instead turn the already fragile situation more chaotic and sultry.

He said in the statement that it was unfortunate that the government was militating against those persons who in spite of the trying circumstances of the past came out to straighten the democratic institutions in an otherwise violence-strewn J&K.

The statement said Alam urged the government to shun “confrontationist approach” and allow democracy to survive and prosper.

It said Alam demanded the immediate release of Madani and Mansoor from police custody.