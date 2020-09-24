PDP condemns killing of Bhupinder Singh

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held a condolence meet at party headquarters in Srinagar to pay tributes to Bhupinder Singh, Block Development Council Chairman Khag, Budgam who was killed in an attack on Wednesday evening.

Recalling the social services rendered by Bhupinder, the meeting described him as “selfless man who worked hard to bring relief to the lives of common people in his area.” The Party paid glowing tributes to the deceased and prayed for his eternal peace.

The meeting also questioned the role of security agencies and the government in securing the lives of thousands of public representatives. The government has all along made false promises of securing the lives of thousands of such representatives but failed miserably time and again, the meeting observed. While it is unable to give security to the existing Panchs & Sarpanchs, how is the government thinking of announcing elections to add more people to this long list of vulnerable, the party asked.