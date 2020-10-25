Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 11:16 PM

PDP condoles demise of Laigaroo's uncle

UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 11:16 PM
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday condoled the demise of Ghulam Hassan Chowdhary, who was the paternal uncle of the party’s Youth Wing Sectarary, Arif Laigaroo.

In a joint condolence message, terming the deceased as a social worker and people friendly personality, party leaders including AR Veeri, GN Lone Hanjoora, Muhammad Khurshid Alam, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Suhail Bukhari, Waheed ur Rehman Parra and Abdul Rouf Bhat expressed grief over the demise. They prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

