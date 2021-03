People Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday expressed condolences with Dr Sajad Peerzada on the demise of his mother. A statement of PDP issued here said that a condolence meeting was held at PDP office in which the participants prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with bereaved family.

It said that the condolence meeting was attended by Khursheed Alam, Hameed Kohseen, Arif Laigroo and Rouf Bhat.