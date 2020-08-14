PDP condoles demise of social worker Syed Khursheed Shah

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of social worker Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

In a statement issued, the PDP leaders said that the deceased was known for his social work for society and it is shocking and irreparable loss for society. “We pray to Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace in heaven and give enough strength to family members to bear sorrow,” the leaders said.

A delegation of PDP leaders led by Abdul Hameed Kosheen visited the bereaving family. Other who visited the breaving family included Abdul Rouf Bhat, Arif Laigaroo, Ali Mohammed Bhat, Mohd Shafi Kundangar, Fayaz Reshi and Umar Dar.