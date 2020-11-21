Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 1:30 AM

PDP condoles with Muddasir's family

A delegation of leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday visited the Charar-e-Sharief residence of Greater Kashmir senior editor, Muddasir Ali, who died of cardiac arrest on Friday, and offered condolences with the bereaved family.

The PDP delegation led by former minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura prayed for the departed soul and extended sympathy with the bereaved family.

The PDP delegation included Muhammad Khursheed Alam, Abdul Hameed Kohsheen, Arif Laigroo, Rouf Bhat, Yaseen Bhat, Muhammad Shafi Kundangar, Fayaz Ahmad Reshi and Siraj Dar.

They offered condolence with Muddasir’s father and brother Jehangir Ali and extended sympathy with the entire family and hoped that the family gets the strength to bear the tragic loss.

