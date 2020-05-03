PDP criticise ban on 4G, harassment of journalists

Peoples Democractic Party leader, Rouf Bhat on Saturday criticized the government for the ongoing ban on high-speed internet and harassment of journalists.

In a statement, Bhat said when the entire world is observing World Press Day, Kashmir is suffering under 2G internet and journalists in the region are harassed for doing their job professionally.

“When people of Kashmir need fast and efficient information to fight the dreadful disease, its consequences, they have been deprived of the high speed internet which amounts to sheer injustice,” he said.

Bhat expressed anguish that on one hand tall claims of freedom of press were being made but on the other hand, Kashmiri Journalists were being harassed on one or the other pretext.