Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday expressed shock over the death of Ghulam Rasool Mir, the uncle of PDP activist Muhammad Sidiq and a PDP delegation visited Burzahama residence of the family to offer condolences on behalf of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.

A statement of PDP issued here said that a delegation led by PDP leader Asiya Naqash offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.