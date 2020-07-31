PDP demands release of Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth secretary Arif Laigroo on Friday demanded immediate release of their party president Mehbooba Mufti.

“If the government is genuine in starting a political process in J&K, they must revoke her PSA and allow her to meet the people and politicians,” said Laigroo.

He said, “The move to extend Mehbooba’s detention belies the centre’s claim of normalcy in the Union Territory.”

He said that slapping of PSA on Mufti “won’t impact the PDPs resolve to fight rights of people.