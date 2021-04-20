PDP demands release of political prisoners

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday criticised the government for the “inhuman and illegal incarceration” of senior PDP leaders and other political prisoners who continue to languish in various jails in and outside of Kashmir “without rhyme and reason”.

A statement of PDP issued here quoted the PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura as terming the approach of the state authorities as inhumane and devoid of any empathy.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the detention of top party leaders including Muhammad Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhter is illegal in the first place, the government has given up even on the basic pretence of empathy and humanism when it comes to political prisoners of J&K even in the holy month of Ramadhan,” Hanjura said. “While the pandemic is wreaking havoc across the country and is consuming lives in an unprecedented manner, one fails to understand what pleasure is the government deriving out of continuous detention of the two elderly leaders suffering from underlying health issues.”

He said that it was ironic that the Government of India (GoI) was mending relations with its neighbours while it continues to deal with its own people as enemies.

“It is high time that the government gives up on its vindictive approach towards the leadership of J&K and course corrects its decisions,” Hanjura said. “Immediate release of all the political prisoners and those held under detentions on other frivolous charges including PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra will be a good start.”