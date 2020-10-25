PDP greets people on Dussehra

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra and Navratra. A PDP spokesman extended greetings and good wishes to the people of J&K and Hindu community in particular on the joyous occasion of Dussehra.

The spokesman said this auspicious occasion was a moment to remember victory of truth and righteousness over evil forces. “May this festival bring peace in Jammu and Kashmir and stimulate in all of us the determination to emulate path of truth, loyalty and righteousness,” the spokesman said.