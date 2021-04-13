PDP greets people on Ramadhan

State Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party Youth Wing Arif Laigaroo Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Kashmir on the commencement of Ramadhan.

A statement of PDP Youth Wing issued here quoted Laigaroo as saying that he hoped that this month would be the harbinger of peace, stability and prosperity of the people.

He appealed the people to pray for the well being of other human beings and a quick end to COVID-19 that has gripped the world.

He said that the holy month of Ramadhan brings immense joy and prosperity to the people and smiles on their faces.

“The Almighty Allah will send blessing and we will keep seeking mercy,” he said and wished prosperous Ramadhan to the people of Kashmir.

He appealed the authorities to ensure supply of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Laigaroo said he was hopeful that there would not be any complaints by the people during the holy month of Ramadhan.