PDP grieved over demise of party leader

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expressed grief over the sad demise of Khwaja Mohammad Amin Mir, who was the senior party leader from Bandipora,

A party spokesman termed the deceased as a quintessentially political person, always keen to help people.

“He served the PDP and local populace of his area with dedication and distinction” the spokesperson said. “He will be remembered for times to come for his philanthropic activities and becoming the voice of society’s unrepresented class. We express solidarity with the bereaved family and pray for their patience at this hour of immense grief,” the spokesman said.