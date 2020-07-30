Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 11:59 PM

PDP grieved over demise of party leader

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 11:59 PM
Representational Pic

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expressed grief over the sad demise of Khwaja Mohammad Amin Mir, who was the senior party leader from Bandipora,

A party spokesman termed the deceased as a quintessentially political person, always keen to help people.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

“He served the PDP and local populace of his area with dedication and distinction” the spokesperson said. “He will be remembered for times to come for his philanthropic activities and becoming the voice of society’s unrepresented class. We express solidarity with the bereaved family and pray for their patience at this hour of immense grief,” the spokesman said.

Related News