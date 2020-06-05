PDP grieved over demise of party's founding member

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, one of the founding members of the party, terming his death deeply saddening and unfortunate.

A PDP spokesman highlighted the role Bhat of Natipora, Srinagar which he played in strengthening the party at the grassroots and believing in PDP’s stand and ideology.

Praying for peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased and expressed condolences with its leader, Parvez Ahmad, nephew of Bhat.